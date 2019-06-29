App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2019 09:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan's Parliament passes Rs 7.022 trillion federal budget

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Pakistan's Parliament on June 28 gave its nod to the Rs 7.022 trillion federal budget for the fiscal 2019-20, as the ruling party and its coalition partners comfortably defeated the Opposition's move to block the passage of the Finance Bill.

The budget was presented in the National Assembly, the lower house, on June 11, followed by heated debate over it that continued for several days.

It focuses on fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilisation, austerity measures and protection to the vulnerable segments of society.

Close

The Opposition had declared the bill as "anti-people" and announced using all powers to foil the official bid to get the mandatory approval of lawmakers.

However, the government mustered enough support in the House to get it passed as the Finance Bill 2019-20.

The treasury benches rejected almost all the amendments to the finance bill moved by the opposition members after there was a discussion on them by both sides, while some amendments moved by Minister for Finance and Revenue Hammad Azhar were adopted.

The government also foiled a bid by the Opposition to block the presentation of the bill for final voting with a 175-146 vote.

The finance bill now needs presidential approval to become effective from July 1 when the country's new financial year will begin. PTI SHSMJ .

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 29, 2019 09:54 am

tags #Pakistan #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.