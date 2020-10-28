Pakistan’s Parliament passes resolution to recall its ambassador to France - but forgets it doesn't have any at present

In a unanimous resolution on October 26, Pakistan’s National Assembly asked the government to recall its envoy to France after French President Emmanuel Macron last week refused to condemn a French publication for showing caricatures depicting Prophet Muhammad.

The assembly, Pakistan’s highest legislative body, also condemned the publication for the caricatures and "resurgence of Islamophobic acts", according to a report by Dawn. The resolution is non-binding.

However, there’s a catch. Pakistan currently does not have an ambassador posted in Paris. The country’s previous ambassador to France Moin-ul-Haq left, had left the country three months ago after being transferred to China, reported The News.

According to news reports, Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi, who is the deputy head of mission in Pakistan’s Paris embassy, is currently looking after the affairs as he is the country’s senior-most diplomat in there.

This came hours after the French ambassador in Islamabad was summoned to the foreign office for Pakistan to register a protest.

Calls to boycott French goods, especially in Islamic countries, is growing in the latest fallout over France's response to the beheading of a teacher.

This comes after Macron criticised Islamists and vowed not to “give up cartoons” depicting Prophet Muhammad.