Pakistan's internet services disrupted after undersea cable develops fault

Leading to one of the six international undersea cables developing a fault, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on February 18 stated that its internet services were hampered.

The glitch was reported on Wednesday at the international submarine cable system near Egypt's Abu Talat area, following which the country experienced lower internet speeds and frequent outages.

Elaborating more details, the PTA mentioned the fault was developed at South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5 (SEA-ME-WE 5). The international undersea cable is operated by the Trans World Associates (TWA) and it was reported by TWA through international connectivity towards Europe. Currently, the repair work was underway through international counterparts in Egypt.

Meanwhile, Trans World associates have stated that they are shifting the internet service providers (ISPs)to the spare capacity maintained by the company as the work to remove the fault is continuing. Apart from TWA, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) is the second licence holder for international landing stations of submarine cables.

The PTCL submarine cable network comprises SMW-3, SMW-4, I-ME-WE, and AAE-1, while TWA operates SEA-ME-WE 5 and TW-1 (Transworld). The TWA systems cater to about 40 percent of internet traffic in the South Asian country.

The firm said that the fault was experienced in the cable system coming from France while adding that the associates are working to shift the load to other submarine systems coming from Singapore. Since the whole process is going to take some time, the country will experience downgraded speeds until the users are shifted, the TWA associates said.

(With inputs from agencies)