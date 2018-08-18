App
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan's interim premier denotified following Iman Khan's swearing in as PM

Mulk, a former chief justice, took oath on June 1 as Pakistan's seventh caretaker prime minister to oversee the second-ever democratic transition of power in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's Cabinet Secretariat on Saturday issued a notice denotifying caretaker premier Nasirul Mulk from his post, hours after Imran Khan took oath of the 22nd prime minister of the country. The Cabinet Secretariat subsequently issued a second notification, denotifying Mulk's Cabinet, Dawn reported.

The 67 year old retired judge was unanimously nominated for the post by both the government and opposition.

The ministers who have ceased to hold office since Prime Minister Khan took oath include Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Syed Ali Zafar, Muhammad Azam Khan, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh, retired Lt Gen Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha and Shamshad Akhtar, the paper said.

Another notification announcing the appointment of Mohammad Azam, a former chief secretary Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, as secretary to the prime minister "with immediate effect and until further orders" was also issued.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 03:49 pm

