Pakistan's inflation soars to 47% fueled by high food prices; onion up 228%, wheat 120%

Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

Other commodities of mass usage also jumped to a record high, with the prices of cigarettes rising by 165.88 percent, tea by 94.60 percent, basmati broken rice by 81.22 percent and eggs by 79.56 per cent, while energy prices also continued to soar further, as cooking gas charges climbed by 108.38 percent, diesel by 102.84 percent and petrol by 81.17 percent.

Pakistan's inflation stood at 45.65 in the week ending March 15, 2023 (Reuters file image)

Pakistan's retail inflation peaked to 47 percent on-year in the week ending March 22, 2023, on the account of skyrocketing food prices, as per the data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PSB).

The numbers also marked a week-on-week increase, as the inflation rate stood at 45.64 percent as on March 15, 2023.

The rate of essential commodities in the country has been on the rise, with the prices of staple food items like wheat flour surging by a staggering 120.66 percent on-year and onions by 228.28 percent, according to the data shared by the federal statistics body.

Other commodities of mass usage also jumped to a record high, with the prices of cigarettes rising by 165.88 percent, tea by 94.60 percent, basmati broken rice by 81.22 percent and eggs by 79.56 percent.