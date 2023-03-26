 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan holds rally at Minar-i-Pakistan despite threats

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

The broadcast media in the country blacked out the coverage of the event under the ’pressure’ of the PML-N-led government backed by the powerful military establishment.

Despite cutting Lahore from the rest of Pakistan and placing containers in the city, ousted prime minister Imran Khan managed to hold a big rally at Minar-i-Pakistan late on Saturday night.

Khan, who is facing threats to his life, addressed the rally from a bullet-proof glass.  A large number of women also gathered at the historic park.   The authorities appeared so desperate to fail the Khan's show that all major roads leading to Minar-i-Pakistan were blocked by police with containers and barricades. The internet services parts of Lahore especially at the rally site. The people reached the venue by covering a long distance on foot because of these hurdles.

Lashing out at the PML-N-led government and its handlers (a reference to the military establishment) for arresting and torturing over 2,000 of his party workers ahead of this rally, Imran Khan said "One thing is clear, whoever is in power, they will get a message today that people’s passion cannot be curbed via hurdles and containers.” He offered the powers that be to that he is ready to sit at home if they have any agenda to steer the country out of the economic quagmire.