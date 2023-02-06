English
    Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf's body arrives in Karachi from UAE for burial

    Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999 and Pakistan's last military ruler, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST
    Pervez Musharraf was the President of Pakistan from 20 June 2001 – 18 August 2008. (Image source: Twitter/P_Musharraf)

    Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's mortal remains arrived in Karachi on Monday on a chartered flight from Dubai and he will be buried on Tuesday in the Army Cantonment area where all arrangements have been completed, officials said.

    Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999 and Pakistan's last military ruler, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

    The 79-year-old retired general, who was living in the UAE since 2016 on self-exile, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

    Official and family sources said that Musharraf's body arrived in Karachi on Airbus 319 chartered flight. The aircraft was parked near old terminal of Karachi airport.