Pakistan's Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets

Pakistan's Election Commission on Friday disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets.

The ruling coalition government lawmakers had filed a case with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in August against Khan, seeking his disqualification for failing to reveal the proceeds from the sale of gifts that he purchased at a discounted price from the state repository, also called Toshakhana.

A four-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, announced the verdict against Khan at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad.