    Pakistan's Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets

    The ruling coalition government lawmakers had filed a case with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in August against Khan, seeking his disqualification for failing to reveal the proceeds from the sale of gifts that he purchased at a discounted price from the state repository, also called Toshakhana.

    October 21, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST
    File image of Imran Khan (Source: Reuters)

    Pakistan's Election Commission on Friday disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets.

    The ruling coalition government lawmakers had filed a case with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in August against Khan, seeking his disqualification for failing to reveal the proceeds from the sale of gifts that he purchased at a discounted price from the state repository, also called Toshakhana.

    A four-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, announced the verdict against Khan at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad.
