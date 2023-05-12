Pakistan's economic struggle: Seeking vital funding for IMF bailout amidst political turmoil

Negotiations have been ongoing, with fuel pricing being a key point of contention in the discussions.

"Pakistan needs significant additional financing for a successful completion of the long-stalled ninth review of the International Monetary Fund's bailout package," the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a scheduled press conference on May 11.

The release of pending bailout funds, crucial for Pakistan to address its balance of payments crisis and avoid default, is contingent upon obtaining commitments for the required financing. Negotiations have been ongoing, with fuel pricing being a key point of contention in the discussions.

In an effort to unlock a delayed $1.1 billion loan disbursement from a $6.5 billion IMF package, Pakistan has decided to scrap a proposed fuel subsidy, clearing a hurdle that has impeded progress since November. It is the longest gap period ever occurred since 2008.

Pakistan has committed not to implement a cross-subsidy programme, an IMF spokesperson told Bloomberg News. The government will not be introducing a new tax exemptions and will "durably allow" a market-based exchange rate for the rupee currency, the IMF told Bloomberg on May 11.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has raised energy prices and increased taxes to receive IMF aid. These conditions pose political risks for PM Sharif's administration, given approval ratings decline ahead of the upcoming elections as well as the rising tension due to the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The proposed scheme was seen as one of the reasons for the delay in implementing the IMF bailout.

Julie Kozack, an IMF spokeswoman, stated that financing already committed by Pakistan's external partners was welcomed. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and China came to Pakistan's assistance in March and April with pledges that would cover some of the funding deficit.

On May 11, Pakistan's central bank reserves fell $74 million to $4.38 billion, barely a month's worth of imports. "Our team is very heavily engaged, of course with the Pakistani authorities, because Pakistan indeed faces a very challenging situation," said Kozack.

"The IMF will continue engagement with the government on the loan despite the ramp up in political tensions," Kozack added.

Pakistan's economic challenges such as stagflation, substantial financing needs, and the impact of various shocks, including severe floods, further complicate the situation.

The recent decline of the Pakistani rupee, reaching a new record low of 300 against the dollar on May 11 adds to the country's unfavorable economic circumstances, exacerbated by the military's intervention to suppress violent protests following Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, 2023.

Also read: Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan arrested: The country's history of imprisoning its prime ministers