App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan's economic growth falls to 3.29% in FY19

The government unveiled the Economic Survey 2018-19 -- a report card displaying all economic indicators and how the Imran Khan government performed in its first year in power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Pakistan's economy grew at an average rate of 3.29 per cent in fiscal year 2018-19 against an ambitious target of 6.2 per cent set in last year's budget, the Pakistan Economic Survey revealed on Monday.

The government unveiled the Economic Survey 2018-19 -- a report card displaying all economic indicators and how the Imran Khan government performed in its first year in power.

Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh who unveiled the Economic Survey at a press conference ahead of the announcement of budget on June 11, said burgeoning debt has become major burden for Pakistan's economy.

Close

"The previous governments took Rs 31,000 billion loans in the last 10 years,” he said. “Now we have to pay Rs 3,000 billion as interest on those loans.”

related news

He said the country had also accumulated around USD 100 billion external loans which included USD 9.2 billion in the tenure of the current government that came to power in August last year.

The advisor admitted that new loans were being used to pay off old debt.

He said the government this year spent Rs 2.3 trillion beyond its revenues by printing new currency which created inflation.

"If you spend trillions beyond your income, you will need to borrow, print money and increase prices. These all lead to increased inflation,” he said.

He said the national entities like Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan Railways and others were running into losses and governed had to spent Rs 1,300 billion to keep them operational which put a lot of pressure on economy.

Shaikh said that stability of economy was first priority which would be done by generating more resources and austerity.

“I don't want to create panic by giving the correct picture of economy,” he said, adding more details will be presented in the budget speech.

The survey showed that the government missed targets set for the outgoing fiscal including 6.2 percent growth, as the economy grew by merely 3.29 per cent.

The agriculture sector grew by 0.85 per cent against target of 3.8 per cent. The industrial sector grew by 1.4 per cent against the target of 7.6 and manufacturing sector was down by 0.3 per cent.

The large scale manufacturing showed a negative growth of 2 per cent against the target 8.1 while service sector grew by 4.7 per cent against the target of 6.5.

The construction sector achieved the growth of 7.6 per cent against target of 10 per cent. The fiscal deficit was recorded at 5 per cent of the GDP compared to 4.3 in the corresponding period last fiscal.

However, Shaikh dismissed the dismal performance by saying the previous budget target were set by the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and they were unrealistic.

Advisor on Commerce Razzak Dawood, who was with Shaikh, said that due to some difficult decision made by the government the trade deficit during current fiscal was reduced from USD 73.6 billion to USD 32 billion.

He said that de-industrialisation had stopped due to policies of the government. He said new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was also finalised with China which will help industry.

Minister for Power Omar Ayub said that power generation improved due to better management. He said there was USD 80 billion investment opportunity in power generation and distribution sector.

Chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi said that government was trying to increase tax base. He urged that rich to pay taxes.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 08:06 am

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.