Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 3,00,000-mark

Pakistan's coronavirus tally crossed the 3,00,000-mark with the detection of 548 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.

Five more people died overnight due to coronavirus-related complications, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 6,370, it said.

The 548 new cases pushed the nationwide coronavirus tally to 3,00,371, the ministry said.

However, 2,88,206 patients have already recovered, it said, adding that the total number of active patients now stands at 5,795, including 535 in critical condition.

Sindh reported the maximum number of 1,31,404 coronavirus cases, followed by Punjab at 97,533, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 36,823, Islamabad at 15,832, Balochistan at 13,282, Gilgit-Baltistan at 3,131 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at 2,366.

The health officials have so far conducted 28,79,655 tests to detect the viral infection, the ministry said.