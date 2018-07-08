App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan's central bank tightens currency movement after in FATF grey-listing

Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the global body during its plenary session in Paris last month despite Islamabad submitting a 26-point action plan and launching a concerted diplomatic effort to avert the decision.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's central bank has decided to tighten the movement of foreign and local currency to combat money laundering after the country was placed on the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for failing to curb anti-terror financing, according to a media report.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the global body during its plenary session in Paris last month despite Islamabad submitting a 26-point action plan and launching a concerted diplomatic effort to avert the decision.

Radio Pakistan reported that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued detailed instructions to all exchange companies to bring the currency movements under strict monitoring of the central bank.

In order to further strengthen the regulatory anti-money laundering requirements for documentation and record keeping, it has been decided that while carrying out transactions requiring movement of Pakistani rupee and foreign currency within company's authorised network, each outlet of Exchange Companies will be allocated working capital keeping in view the business needs by the head office of the respective exchange company, the report said.

related news

The movement of rupee within a city and foreign currency across Pakistan will be carried out by the authorised individuals, who have been registered with and authorised by the respective franchiser.

The exchange companies will develop and implement Standard Operating Procedures duly approved by their Board of Directors, according to Radio Pakistan.
First Published on Jul 8, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #FATF #Pakistan #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.