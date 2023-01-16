 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan's average productivity growth remained just 1.5% from 2010 to 2020: Report

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

Pakistan

Pakistan's average productivity growth, a crucial determinant of an economy's growth, remained just 1.5 per cent from 2010 to 2020, according to a media report.

Dawn reported that the study titled Sectoral Total Factor Productivity in Pakistan and noted that the growth of productivity is a crucial determinant of an economy's growth that has to be pushed higher to over 3 per cent.

The study was the product of research conducted by the planning ministry and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) -- a think tank.

The study used unique listed and non-listed data from 1,321 firms divided into 61 sectors to estimate productivity growth in the country.

High-productivity growth sectors were mostly based on services or tech, whereas those with medium to low or negative productivity growth are in manufacturing, as per the report.

Total factor productivity (TFP) growth is a crucial determinant of long-term output growth.