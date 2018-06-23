App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistanis transferred USD 15 billion abroad during FY 2016-17: Report

According to the order, the report highlighted that during the financial year 2016-17 USD 15.253 billion were transferred abroad by Pakistani citizens through normal banking channels.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A staggering amount of USD 15.253 billion was transferred abroad by Pakistani citizens through normal banking channels during the financial year 2016-17, according to a media report.

The amount was revealed in an eight-page written order in a suo motu case pertaining to retrieving the alleged ill-gotten money from foreign accounts, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

A three judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, in its order on March 26 constituted a committee of 12 experts led by Governor of State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa to have an insight into the process of accumulation of undeclared foreign assets by Pakistani citizens.

They were tasked with deliberating and recommending legislative and executive measures for tracing and retrieving such assets held abroad. A final report of the committee was submitted on April 13 to the court.

According to the order, the report highlighted that during the financial year 2016-17 USD 15.253 billion were transferred abroad by Pakistani citizens through normal banking channels.

The committee also suggested that during the same period a substantial amount of transfers took place from Pakistan under unauthorised and undocumented Hundi and Hawala mechanisms. Separately, the committee in its report noted the experience of incentive schemes to encourage voluntary disclosure of foreign assets. These schemes were initiated in the recent past in Italy, India and Indonesia.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 12:31 pm

tags #Pakistan #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.