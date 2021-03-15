Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi's lawyer junks media reports claiming she got 3-year jail term

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi (Image: Twitter/ Meesha Shafi)

Several media reports had surfaced on March 15 claiming noted Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi, who had, during the 2018 MeToo wave, accused Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her, has been sentenced to jail for three years. A few claimed that the case is sub-judice and a final verdict is awaited on March 27.



This is with ref to the fake news claiming that my client Meesha Shafi has been sentenced to 3 yrs imprisonment.

No such verdict has been passed by trial court in the frivolous criminal defamation case instituted by Ali Zafar against several women.

Meesha's lawyer Asad Jamal has even trashed media reports claiming a verdict on the case is out. Jamal tweeted:

Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar have been engaged in a bitter battle since 2018. After Meesha had said: “I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me even though I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.”

“It has been an extremely traumatic experience for me and my family. Ali is someone I have known for many years and someone who I have shared the stage with. I feel betrayed by his behaviour and his attitude, and I know that I am not alone.”

Ali Zafar, who has also acted in Bollywood movies such as Luv Ka The End and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, had responded saying: “I categorically deny all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi. I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here, contesting personal vendettas on social media and in turn disrespecting the movement, my family, the industry, and my fans. Ultimately, I am a strong believer that the truth, always prevails.”

He had also filed a defamation suit worth Rs 100 crore against her.

Ali Zafar had then also taken to Twitter to say: “#Malala is a true warrior who stands for truth and justice having made great sacrifices. Meesha cannot become her by lying and running away from justice hiding behind fake profiles on social media. #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi.”