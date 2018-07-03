Pakistani politician sits in sewage water, garbage dump in pre-election campaign for votes

Political gimmick, a publicity stunt, or a genuine concern - call it anything, but Pakistan's Ayaz Memon Motiwala from Karachi has suddenly become Internet's popular politician by sitting in a garbage dump and lying down in sewage water - all for people's votes!

Motiwala, an independent candidate from Pakistan gearing up for the nation's general elections this month, chose to share his message with the common public in an uncommon and 'unique' way. His hunt for votes took him to the sewage water and garbage dump where he campaigned by showing the unhygienic conditions and dysfunctional faulty sewage systems of the city.

He took to Facebook by sharing pictures and did a Facebook Live video, where he can be is seen 'drinking the sewage water he sat in'. He actually accomplished this strange feat of drinking the same 'dirty' water he had settled himself in, to raise his concern over hygiene in the city.

Photographs of him parked on a pile of garbage, lying down in the sewage water and one with his face peeping out of a pothole were shared by him on Facebook:

Since the day he shared all these pictures and the video, the likes and comments on his posts have not stopped. He has become the sensation not just in Pakistan, but the world over, with positive and negative comments flowing towards him.

A Facebook comment called it "Drama," while another one responded to his act with "Very good job sir." Ayaz Memon Motiwala may not be the poster boy for some big political party, however has managed to carve a unique status for himself by attempting to grab eyeballs in a different manner just before the Pakistan General Elections, scheduled to be held on July 25.

While some are expected, calling it a stunt fueled by a desperate need to get noticed, there are others who can see 'good intentions' behind his weird antics.