you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 10:48 AM IST

Pakistani PM Imran Khan orders probe into attack on Hindu temple

Hindu are a tiny minority in predominantly Muslim Pakistan, and attacks on their worship places are rare.

Associated Press
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an investigation into this week's attack on a Hindu temple in the southern town of Kumb, where assailants set fire to statues and holy books of the Hindu minority before fleeing.

Khan went on Twitter on February 5 night, saying the government of southern Sindh province "must take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators" of the attack, which was against the teachings of Quran, Islam's holy book.

According to local police, they continued a hunt on February 6 to trace and arrest those involved in the attack. No one has claimed responsibility for February 4 attack, which was condemned by Hindus as well as local Muslims.

Hindu are a tiny minority in predominantly Muslim Pakistan, and attacks on their worship places are rare.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 10:39 am

