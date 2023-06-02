Pakistani establishment out for vengeance against Imran Khan, plots his political downfall

Image For Representation

A two-pronged strategy is underway to make former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leader of the main opposition Pakistan Tehreek—e-Insaf (PTI) party, politically irrelevant in the country.

Much of this is being done with the support of the military establishment—an institution that has traditionally been more powerful than any other entity in Pakistan.

Khan had been targeting the military establishment since his ouster from power through a no-confidence motion in parliament in April 2022.

Now, the army has decided to hit back by initiating a strategy along with the Shahbaz Sharif government to dismantle Khan and his party.

Part of the strategy is to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif, the de facto chief of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, to return to the country.

The other is to break the PTI by encouraging desertion of senior and mid-level party leaders to create the space for what is popularly referred to in political circles as the “minus Imran” formula.

Attempts are on to make some of the leaders, who deserted from Khan’s party, to float a new political organisation that is being dubbed as the “King’s party.”

October elections

Key figures in the government and the PML leadership think Khan’s popularity and ability to rally street power in his fight against the ‘Establishment’ could be put to serious test once the strategy is effectively implemented.

The entire exercise has been undertaken to ensure that Khan, who continues to be the most popular leader in the country, is weakened to such an extent that voters in the October parliamentary election don’t find him a viable option.

Nawaz Sharif is also an extremely popular leader who has been a three-time prime minister of Pakistan.

Sharif’s main political base is in the Punjab Province, which happens to be the same area from where Khan has been drawing support in his fight against the Establishment.

In 2017, a five-bench judge of the Supreme Court found Nawaz Sharif guilty of corruption charges following a revelation in the Panama Papers that Sharif and his children had off-shore holdings, and disqualified him from holding office.

This had forced him to step down from the Prime Minister’s post and prevented him from contesting in elections that were held a year later.

The Imran Khan-led coalition swept to power in the 2018 parliamentary elections and Nawaz Sharif was convicted by the National Accountability Bureau and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against this judgement, but it was dismissed by the apex court.

While serving his prison sentence, he was given a four-week reprieve by the Court and allowed to leave the jail on medical grounds in 2019.

He went to London for treatment but has been living there ever since.

Preparing the ground for Sharif’s appeal

On Monday, Pakistan President Arif Alvi signed the Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Act 2023 that will allow Sharif to get the earlier decision of the Supreme Court reviewed.

Significantly, the Act came into force around the same time that a number of key members of Khan’s PTI announced their decision to leave his party.

An appeal can now be filed by Nawaz Sharif against the court’s decisions under Article 184(3) that had dismissed him from the prime minister’s post.

The new law will allow Sharif and Jahangir Tareen—a businessman-turned-politician and a former member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), to appeal against their disqualification by the Supreme Court.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced in April that Nawaz Sharif will return from London as soon as preparations for the general elections begin.

He said Sharif will return from his self-exile and supervise his party’s electoral campaign.

Sharif’s return still faces some legal hurdles that can delay his return to the country.

But once he returns, it is likely to rejuvenate his Pakistan Muslim League (PML), which has been put on the backfoot by Imran’s aggressive campaign.

Violent protests

Khan’s attempt to take on the military establishment by using street power boomeranged when protests by his supporters against his arrest in a corruption case on May 9 turned violent and ended in rioting and vandalism.

Khan’s stock slumped as army installations were attacked and statues of martyred soldiers damaged by his supporters.

The army took strong exception to this unprecedented challenge and came down heavily on Khan and his supporters, putting a large number of senior leaders and cadres of the PTI in prison.

Many of them have since condemned both Khan and the attack after their release from prison.

These leaders are now being encouraged to form a new political outfit and contest elections although the composition of that new outfit is not yet clear.

There is also speculation that Khan could be barred from contesting the parliamentary election.

Khan had earlier collaborated with the army to use corruption charges against Nawaz Sharif to cut him out of the electoral race.

That axe is now hanging over his head and he might end up facing the same fate as his political rival did five years ago.