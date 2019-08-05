App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Pakistani dollar bonds fall after Indian govt revokes Kashmir's special status

The bonds have been under pressure in recent days on renewed tension over Kashmir, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Pakistan's dollar bonds fell across the curve on August 5 after India's government revoked the special status of Kashmir in an effort to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country.

The bonds have been under pressure in recent days on renewed tension over Kashmir, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan, but August 5 move by the government triggered a new fall, with Pakistan's 2027 issue losing 1.7 cents in the dollar to reach its lowest level in more than a month, according to Tradeweb.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #dollar #world

