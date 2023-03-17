 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistani court grants Imran Khan protective bail in 8 terrorism cases, one civil case

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

For the five cases in Islamabad, the court granted bail to the PTI chief till March 24 and for the three cases in Lahore, Khan received bail till March 27

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Source: Reuters/File)

In a relief to embattled Imran Khan, a top Pakistani court here granted protective bail to the former prime minister on Friday in eight terrorism cases and a civil case after he appeared before the court, hours after another court suspended non-bailable arrest warrants against him till March 18 in a corruption case.

Khan, the 70-year-old chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, travelled to the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a bulletproof vehicle to seek protective bail in nine cases.

A two-member bench of the LHC, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider conducted the hearing on bail pleas filed against the cases that are lodged under terrorism sections, according to Geo TV.

For the five cases in Islamabad, the court granted bail to the PTI chief till March 24 and for the three cases in Lahore, Khan received bail till March 27, the report said.