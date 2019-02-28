App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistani airspace to remain closed till February 28 midnight

The aviation authority on February 27 had announced that Pakistani airspace had been shut due to the prevailing security situation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Pakistan's airspace for commercial flights will remain closed till February 28 midnight, the civil aviation authority announced as thousands of passengers have been stranded after flight operations were suspended across major airports in the country in the wake of the escalating tensions with India.

The aviation authority on February 27 had announced that Pakistani airspace had been shut due to the prevailing security situation.

Later in the day, in a tweet which has since been deleted, the Civil Aviation Authority had stated that commercial aviation had been partially restored, starting with Karachi's Jinnah International Airport of Karachi, the Dawn reported.

However, in another tweet in the early hours of February 28 morning, it retracted the "partial resumption" statement and said that the closure was in fact still intact, the daily said.

The move comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan on February 26.

Hundreds of international and domestic flights to and from Pakistan have been cancelled, stranding thousands of passengers.

Thousands of travellers were stranded in Bangkok on February 28 when Thai Airways cancelled all flights over Pakistan.

Various airlines such as Air India, Jet Airways, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines on February 27 announced they were rerouting their flights as Pakistan closed its airspace.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 12:53 pm

