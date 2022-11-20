 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan welcomes 'loss and damage' deal for climate change inked at COP27 summit

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

The COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Sunday created history by deciding to establish a fund to address loss and damage from climate change suffered by vulnerable countries.

Pakistan floods

Pakistan, which was ravaged by unprecedented floods this year, on Sunday welcomed the historic decision of the COP27 summit to set up a fund to address loss and damage caused by climate-induced disasters.

The COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Sunday created history by deciding to establish a fund to address loss and damage from climate change suffered by vulnerable countries.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the development as the "first pivotal step towards the goal of climate justice".

"The establishment of loss & damage fund at the UN climate summit is the first pivotal step towards the goal of climate justice. It is up to the transitional committee to build on the historic development," he tweeted.

More than 1,700 people were killed, 33 million displaced and a third of the country was submerged underwater in the worst floods to hit Pakistan, brought about by record-breaking rains since mid-June.

The consensus decision taken by the COP27 is a "momentous achievement" especially for the Group of 77 and China, as the developing countries have been demanding such a fund for the past 30 years, the Foreign Office said in a statement.