 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan used like 'hired gun' by US in war against terror: Imran Khan

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

Khan, 70, who was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote, in an interview with the Financial Times this month said he wants to mend relations with the US if re-elected and no longer blames it for his removal as Pakistan prime minister.

File image of Imran Khan (Source: Reuters)

Former premier Imran Khan has lamented that the US has been using Pakistan like a "hired gun" in the war against terror and America's ties with his country are "very undignified" as compared to a very "civilised relationship" with India.

His comments came days after Khan signalled his readiness to mend ties with the United States after repeatedly accusing Washington of conspiring to remove him from power in April.

When asked by Public Broadcasting Service, an American public broadcaster, about his recent U-turn and his past remarks that America treats Pakistan "like a slave," Khan said: "Firstly, I mean, it is just a fact that the Pakistan-US relationship has been lopsided." "It is not, for instance, the US-India relationship, which I call a very civilised relationship, a dignified relationship. In Pakistan, we have been  well, the war on terror, we were like a hired gun. And I think it is a very undignified relationship," he said.

Khan, 70, who was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote, in an interview with the Financial Times this month said he wants to mend relations with the US if re-elected and no longer blames it for his removal as Pakistan prime minister.

When asked if he believes he could have a good working relationship with the United States, Khan said: "The United States is a democracy. Democracies accept criticism. Democracies accept other people's point of view. Master slaves don't." "Pakistan's relationship with the US is very important for us. So, just because of the regime change, it shouldn't mean that I should not have a future relationship with the US. And, yes, I have my right to criticise," he added.

Khan earlier had been claiming that he was the result of a conspiracy between prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and the US, a top security partner to Pakistan that has provided the country with billions of dollars in military aid.