Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 11:42 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Pakistan to seek IMF bailout despite $6 billion Saudi rescue: Finance ministry

"Yes, We are going ahead into program negotiations with (IMF) in first week of November," Noor Ahmed, spokesman for Pakistan's finance ministry, told Reuters in a text message.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan still plans to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite Saudi Arabia agreeing to offer a $6 billion rescue package, Pakistan's finance ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Islamabad announced Saudi Arabia had agreed to give Pakistan $3 billion in foreign currency support for a year and a further loan worth up to $3 billion in deferred payments for oil imports to help stave off a current account crisis.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:37 am

tags #IMF #Pakistan #Pakistan Finance Ministry #World News

