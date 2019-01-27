App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan to receive $4.5 billion oil financing facility from Islamic Development Bank

The facility was already activated in July 2018 and the ministry said Pakistan received oil worth $100 million in the first phase under the agreement with IDB.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Cash-strapped Pakistan said on January 26 that the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) was providing it a three-year $4.5 billion oil financing facility, which will ease pressure on its balance-of-payments.

The finance ministry said that $1.5 billion worth of oil on deferred payment each year by the bank had been agreed. The program will continue for three years.

The facility was already activated in July 2018 and the ministry said Pakistan received oil worth $100 million in the first phase under the agreement with IDB.

Pakistan is also negotiating a $8 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to overcome a severe balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple the country's economy.

related news

The government reached out to some "friendly countries" for economic assistance including Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE since Prime Minister Khan assumed office in August and has received financial help to a great extent.

The government was also working with the IDB for a similar agreement to provide Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) on deferred payments.

The arrangement with the IDB is in addition to agreement with Saudi Arabia to provide oil worth $3 billion on deferred payments.

Officials said the oil supply under arrangement with Saudi government will start by middle of February.

Pakistan is also engaged with the UAE to get a facility on the pattern of Saudi Arabia.

Both Saudi Arabia and UAE also agreed to provide $3 billion each to ease pressure.

Riyadh has already credited the pledged $3 billion while UAE has provided $1 billion so far.

Pakistan foreign reserves were boosted after payments by the friendly countries, giving enough time to the government to negotiate a bailout package with the IMF, according to officials.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 07:55 am

tags #Commodities #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.