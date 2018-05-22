Pakistan to host meet of legal experts from SCO nations on counter-terror

Legal experts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states, including India, will gather here tomorrow to discuss the terror threat faced by the region and ways and means to enhance the counter-terror efforts.

The Foreign Office said that this will be the first ever that SCO meeting was being held in Pakistan, since the country became a member in June last year.

Experts from the eight Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states--China, Kazakhstan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as representatives of the SCO-Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS) will participate in the meeting, to be held between May 23 and 25, it said.

"The Pakistan government is pleased to welcome delegations from the SCO member states,” it said.

The FO said that it supports SCO's efforts for regional cooperation in fighting terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime.

"We are ready to share our experiences in tackling the menace of terrorism through the SCO-RATS," according to FO.