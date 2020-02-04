Pakistan to buy more Malaysian palm oil after India curbs, says PM Imran Khan

Last year Pakistan bought 1.1 million tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia, the world's second biggest producer and exporter of the edible oil.
Pakistan will do its best to buy more palm oil from Malaysia after top buyer India put curbs on imports last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday, uring a visit to the Southeast Asian nation.Last year Pakistan bought 1.1 million tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia, the world's second biggest producer and exporter of the edible oil.
