 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan tells IMF it requested China to roll over USD 2 billion deposits: Report

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

"We have already made the request to the Chinese side for granting rollover of USD 2 billion State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) deposits, which is going to mature by the end of the ongoing month," The News International newspaper reported, quoting sources as saying.

A Pakistani delegation held talks with the Afghan Taliban in Kabul on the growing threat from the Tehrik-e Taliban, Pakistan (TTP). (Representative image)

Islamabad, Mar 7 Cash-strapped Pakistan has communicated to the IMF that it has requested China to roll over its USD 2 billion deposits for another year, a media report said on Tuesday, as the country awaits a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the global lender.

"We have already made the request to the Chinese side for granting rollover of USD 2 billion State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) deposits, which is going to mature by the end of the ongoing month," The News International newspaper reported, quoting sources as saying.

According to the report, the Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shared their external financing plan in virtual talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday to strike a staff-level agreement with the Washington-based lender. Pakistan communicated to the IMF its plans to raise its dwindling foreign exchange reserves to USD 10 billion by the end of June.

"Under the planned schemes of things, the revival of the IMF programme will enable Islamabad to muster up the required dollar funding from all possible avenues, including multilateral, bilateral and commercial financing as well as getting rollover of upcoming China's SAFE deposits to the tune of USD 2 billion," the top official source was quoted as saying in the report.