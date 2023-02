Policemen take position near the site of an attack to a police compound in Karachi on February 17, 2023. A gunbattle was raging inside a Pakistan police compound in the port city of Karachi in which Pakistan's Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. STRINGER / AFP

Pakistan's Taliban claimed responsibility Friday for an ongoing gun battle at a major police compound in the port city of Karachi.

"Our Mujahideen martyrs have attacked Karachi Police Office. More details to follow," a spokesman for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan said in a WhatsApp message to AFP.