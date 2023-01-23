 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tens of millions without power in Pakistan as national grid fails

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

Energy Minister Khurrum Dastagir told Reuters the outage was caused by a large voltage surge in the south of the grid, which affected the entire network.

Pakistan's national grid suffered a major breakdown on Monday, the power ministry said, leaving millions of people without electricity for the second time in three months and highlighting the infrastructural weakness of this heavily indebted nation.

Supplies were being partially restored from the north to the south, he added, nearly six hours after factories, hospitals and schools reported outages. The grid should be fully functioning by 10 pm (1700 GMT), Dastagir said, adding: "We are trying our utmost to achieve restoration before that."

It also took hours to restore power after the last major outage, which occurred in October. A senior ministry official blamed this outage, and the frequent blackouts that Pakistan's 220 million people suffer, on its ageing grid.