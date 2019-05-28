App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO Richard Morin resigns after differences with board members

A notification of Morin's resignation was shared on the PSX website. Morin, a Canadian national, was the first non-Pakistani CEO of PSX and had joined in January 2018 during PML-N's tenure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Chief Executive Officer Richard Morin resigned on May 28 after differences with some board members.

Morin's resignation comes at a time when the stock exchange is under pressure because of the weakening Pakistani currency against the US dollars and drops in direct foreign investments after the $6 billion bailout package signed by the government with the IMF which carries some tough conditions for the Pakistan economy.

A notification of Morin's resignation was shared on the PSX website. Morin, a Canadian national, was the first non-Pakistani CEO of PSX and had joined in January 2018 during PML-N's tenure.

An emergency meeting of the PSX Board of Directors (BoD) was held on Tuesday during which Morin submitted his resignation. It was approved immediately by the board, according to media reports.

related news

As per speculation, Morin had developed differences with the board after the PSX board of director had written a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan about Morin, alleging that while he was the CEO in Pakistan, he was running a company abroad.

During a Board of Directors meet on May 20, Morin had given a hearing on the show-cause notice served to him for alleged breach of employment contract by simultaneously operating his own wealth management company while being employed by the PSX.

Wealth Management, a Montreal-based firm that identifies itself as ‘independent financial advisers' had Morin as the CEO of the company and chairman of its board.

Morin has said that there was no wrongdoing and he had declared his interest in Archer Wealth Management at the time of taking up his position at the PSX.

Morin who has held several top positions in financial and investment houses is the second foreigner to resign as CEO of a major Pakistani institution. In the past, a German CEO of Pakistan National Airlines also left his job after corruption charges were brought against him.
First Published on May 28, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Pakistan #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt note on Veeru Devgan’s demise

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan clicked as she visits a sa ...

Smriti Irani walks the extra mile to seek Bappa’s blessings after he ...

Bharat new promo: Salman Khan introduces his team to madam sir!

Exclusive: Lisa Ray opens up about her ex-boyfriends in her book; says ...

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina ...

Exclusive: Television actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary jailed for knife attac ...

Virat Kohli: Marriage to Anushka Sharma has improved my captaincy

Senior Taliban Leaders Say Insurgents Want Peace in Key Moscow Meet as ...

SmartCity Kochi Project Targets Rs 4,000 Crore Investment for Phase II ...

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Are Officially a Couple, Sabyasachi Was ...

Qualcomm, Lenovo Launch the First Ever 5G Laptop Based on 7nm Snapdrag ...

Amnesty International Loses Five Bosses After Report on 'Toxic' Workpl ...

'Govt Resumes Transfer Industry in MP': Tweets BJP Leader as Kamal Nat ...

Delhi HC Issues Notice to Paytm, RBI on PIL Against Postpaid Payments ...

E-Buzz: Russell Peters Defends Aziz Ansari

Mamata Cites 'Constitutional Duty' to Attend Modi's Swearing-in, But R ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

Real estate applauds BJP's victory: Here's what the sector expects fro ...

Liquidity crisis is spoiling the realty party: What the industry expec ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who popularised term 'H ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 refresh announced with 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake proc ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.