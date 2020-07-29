App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan Senate seeks top civilian honour for Kashmiri separatist Geelani

Syed Ali Shah Geelani had in June quit the Kashmiri separatist grouping the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani
File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Pakistan’s Senate on July 27 passed a resolution asking the government to confer the country’s highest civilian honour–Nishan-e-Pakistan – on Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The upper house of Pakistan's parliament also urged the Imran Khan government to name a proposed university in Islamabad after Geelani.

The 90-year-old, who has been under house arrest, last month stepped down as the “chairman for life” of the Kashmiri separatist grouping All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The resolution also called for Geelani’s life story to be included in the school curriculum.

Geelani is perhaps the most well-known and prominent separatist leader in the Valley.

The government accuses Geelani of being close to Pakistan and taking instructions from across the border. Geelani has often said that Pakistan supported the "indigenous struggle" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir "morally, diplomatically and politically".
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kashmir #Pakistan #Syed Ali Shah Geelani #World News

