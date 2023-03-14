 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan seeks US help to secure 'lenient treatment' from IMF

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

Pakistan is awaiting a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Cash-strapped Pakistan has decided to seek help from the US to secure 'lenient treatment' from the IMF, amid a delay in signing the staff-level agreement with the global lender.

After failing to convince the global lender, Islamabad is left with no option but to seek help from Washington and its western allies, in order to secure a 'lenient treatment' from the IMF for moving towards the staff-level agreement, Geo News reported.

Pakistan's economy is in dire straits. The foreign exchange reserves fell to a critically low level of USD 2.9 billion a few weeks ago. Pakistan's longtime ally China is the only country that has refinanced USD 700 million to Islamabad.