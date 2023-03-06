 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan seeks Saudi Arabia's confirmation for funds to ink IMF deal

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

Pakistan is eagerly waiting for the USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which the global lender is refusing unless crucial decisions are made by the government and implemented.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is seeking Saudi Arabia’s confirmation for securing additional deposits of USD 2 billion and a USD 950 million loan from the World Bank and the AIIB for signing a Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF, media reports said on Monday.

Pakistan is eagerly waiting for the USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which the global lender is refusing unless crucial decisions are made by the government and implemented. A top government official dealing with the IMF said, "We are hopeful, when asked about the possibility of getting assurance on deposits from Saudi Arabia and a loan from the World Bank, The News International newspaper reported.

The linked USD 950 million loans from World Bank's Resilient Institution for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will be approved only if Pakistan secures the IMF bailout, Geo News reported. The cash-starved country is expecting to strike the much-needed agreement with the global lender within the next few days, another top official said, adding that the Fund was reluctant to give any time frame for the signing of the agreement.

”Pakistan is facing difficulty in its talks with the IMF due to the increased hostility between China and the United States as they have to secure the staff-level agreement (SLA) in a delicate balancing act to steer the economy and diplomacy in such a way that suits Islamabad's larger interest,” the report said.