Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan says its proposal on moratorium on nuclear non-testing still on table

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said that Pakistan announced in August 2016 that "it was prepared to consider translating its unilateral moratorium into a bilateral arrangement on nuclear non-testing with India."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan said that its proposal to translate unilateral moratorium on nuclear non-testing into a bilateral arrangement with India was still on the table.

"That proposal is still on the table and is reflective of our policy of promoting restraint and responsibility in South Asia and our consistent support for the objectives of the CTBT," he said.

He also said that it was considered position of Pakistan that all outstanding issues including the Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through dialogue and negotiations.

"It is up to India to reciprocate," he told reporters during the weekly media briefing.

Faisal also said that building close cooperative relations with Afghanistan was a high priority in Pakistan's foreign policy and a vital component of the government's vision of a "peaceful neighborhood.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 10:45 pm

