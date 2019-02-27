App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jets crossed LoC to undertake strikes in India: Pakistan

Indian officials said Pakistani fighter jets on February 27 violated Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by Indian aircraft.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Pakistan on February 27 said that its jets crossed the Line of Control to undertake strikes in India for "self defence".

Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement said, "Today, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace. This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence,"

"Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at non military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm.

"That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight. For the last few years, India has been trying to establish what they call 'a new normal' a thinly veiled term for doing acts of aggression at whatever pretext they wish on a given day.

"If India is striking at so called terrorist backers without a shred of evidence, we also retain reciprocal rights to retaliate against elements that enjoy Indian patronage while carrying out acts of terror in Pakistan. We do not wish to go to that route and wish that India gives peace a chance and to resolve issues like a mature democratic nation," it said.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #IAF #India #LoC #Pakistan #surgical strike #world

