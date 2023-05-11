English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Pakistan rupee tumbles to record $300 as military to quell unrest

    The rupee slid 3.3% to an all-time low of 300 a dollar on Thursday, according to the foreign-exchange desk at Arif Habib Ltd. Dollar bonds due 2031 rose from the lowest since November on Thursday and were indicated at 33.44 cents on the dollar.

    Bloomberg
    May 11, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
    Pakistan rupee tumbles to record as military to quell unrest

    Pakistan rupee tumbles to record as military to quell unrest

    Pakistan’s rupee slumped to a new record low as the military stepped in to squash violent protests that erupted after former premier Imran Khan was arrested this week.

    The rupee slid 3.3% to an all-time low of 300 a dollar on Thursday, according to the foreign-exchange desk at Arif Habib Ltd. Dollar bonds due 2031 rose from the lowest since November on Thursday and were indicated at 33.44 cents on the dollar.

    Pakistan Bonds in Deep Distress | Sovereign risk spread climbed to a record high

    Pakistan’s government called in the military to help end violent protests after a judge on Wednesday ordered the 70-year-old politician to be put under the custody of the anti-graft agency for eight days. He was arrested on Tuesday. The unrest comes as the government negotiates with the International Monetary Fund to restart its $6.5 billion bailout program, which it needs to avoid a default.

    “Pressure had built up after a few months of stability,” said Saleem Amjad, chief executive officer at Link International Exchange Co. in Lahore. “Sentiment turned sour given the political turmoil, the prospect of another delay in the IMF loan and a drop in remittances.”

    Related stories

    The Supreme Court will hear Khan’s appeal against his arrest later Thursday. At least seven people were killed in the past two days and scores more injured.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Pakistan #Pakistan rupee #World News
    first published: May 11, 2023 02:59 pm