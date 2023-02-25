 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan reopens Torkham border with Afghanistan for vehicular traffic, over 7,000 trucks cross the border

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

The Torkham border crossing -- a vital commercial artery and a trade route for Pakistan to Central Asian countries -- was shut by the Afghan Taliban on Sunday after Islamabad accused Kabul of providing safe havens to the Pakistan Taliban militants whose cross-border attacks have led to a spike in violence in this country.

(Representative image)

Pakistan on Saturday reopened the Torkham border for vehicular traffic, allowing the movement of over 7,000 trucks stranded there for the last six days amidst bilateral tensions.

The Torkham border crossing -- a vital commercial artery and a trade route for Pakistan to Central Asian countries -- was shut by the Afghan Taliban on Sunday after Islamabad accused Kabul of providing safe havens to the Pakistan Taliban militants whose cross-border attacks have led to a spike in violence in this country.

Earlier, the Pakistan government reopened the Torkham border only for pedestrians while over 7,000 trucks laden with goods, including perishable items like vegetables, poultry, and eggs, were stranded.

Torkham border from the Pakistani side has been opened and all vehicular movement including that of cargoes has started, said Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.