 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan Rangers retreat from Imran Khan's residence after court order; celebration among his supporters

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

The Zaman Park in Lahore where Khan lives remained under siege for the last two days and the government sent the elite Rangers to aid police teams who struggled on Tuesday to muscle their way through a ring of enraged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters to arrest party chairman Khan.

Imran Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

In a temporary relief for Imran Khan, a Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered the police to stop its operation outside the former prime minister's residence in Lahore to arrest him in a corruption case, amidst clashes between the security personnel and his supporters.

The Zaman Park in Lahore where Khan lives remained under siege for the last two days and the government sent the elite Rangers to aid police teams who struggled on Tuesday to muscle their way through a ring of enraged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters to arrest party chairman Khan.

The police, with their riot gear on, closed in on Khan's home to comply with the court orders to arrest the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician in the Toshakhana case.

However, the police withdrew from the area after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered them to stop their operation at Zaman Park till 10 am on Thursday.