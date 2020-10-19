Pakistan protests: Karachi police arrests Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law hours after opposition's rally against Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz has tweeted that her husband Captain Safdar Awan was arrested by the Karachi Police. The arrest was made hours after Maryam participated in a rally held by Opposition parties of Pakistan against Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.



Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 19, 2020

"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar," Maryam tweeted on October 19.

Leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties, conducted a rally in Karachi where several leaders said that Khan is "incapable and clueless", and his government is worse than a dictatorship.

The PDM, formed on September 20, has launched a three-phased anti-government movement under an "action plan" to oust the Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

Read: Pakistan opposition starts countrywide protests to oust government

Maryam, vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), attacked the PTI government for declaring opposition leaders, including her father as “traitors”.

"When answers are demanded, you say we are traitors," said the PML-N vice president. Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was also declared a traitor, Maryam Nawaz told the gathering.

“So do not scare us (by declaring us) traitors,” Maryam said, adding "when you (Khan) are pressed for answers, you hide behind the armed forces."

You bring the army into disrepute. You use them (army) to hide your failures. Who gave you this right? she asked.

"Remember this, one or two personalities are not the entire institution, but one or two people can defame the entire institution, and when they take the cover of that institution, they cause heavy losses to that institution," Maryam Nawaz said.

“We cannot respect those who violate their oaths. Is Nawaz Sharif wrong in saying that the army should not interfere in politics?” she said.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied on October 18 in Karachi as part of a campaign to oust Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election.

Also read: Tens of thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Imran Khan resign

Khan, who came to power on an anti-graft platform and denies the army helped him win, said on October 16 that he wasn’t afraid of the opposition’s campaign, which was aimed at blackmailing him to drop corruption cases against their leaders.

Sharif, a long-standing critic of the military, was sacked by the Supreme Court in 2017 on corruption charges and left for London in November 2019 for medical treatment. The military, which denies meddling in politics or electoral wrongdoing, is yet to respond specifically to Sharif's accusations.