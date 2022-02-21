English
    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia on February 23-24: Reports

    Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preparations for the visit of the Prime Minister Khan were underway, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

    PTI
    February 21, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

    Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Russia on February 23-24, the official Russian media has reported, signalling the first visit by a Pakistani premier to Moscow in 23 years.

    "The visit will take place on February 23-24," it quoted a source in diplomatic circles as saying. Khan's visit has not been officially announced by Pakistan and Russia. Khan is expected to hold a key meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sources in Pakistan said earlier.

    Pakistan and Russia are expected to strike major deals during the trip, including a movement forward on Russian investment to build a USD 2 billion worth gas pipeline, Pakistani media reported last week.

    A Russian delegation was in Pakistan recently to negotiate toll-free proceedings and tax exemptions in connection with the Pakistan Gas Stream Project.

    The Pakistani leadership wants to sign a commercial agreement with Russia during Khan's visit. Another project which is likely to be on the agenda is the gas pipeline from Kazakhstan.

    Khan will become the first Pakistani premier to visit Russia in 23 years after former premier Nawaz Sharif travelled to Moscow after the end of the Cold War.

    Pakistan's ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

    In April last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Islamabad after a gap of almost nine years. During the visit, he conveyed a message to Pakistani leadership on behalf of President Putin that Moscow was willing to extend all possible help to Islamabad.
    PTI
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 11:26 am

