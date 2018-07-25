Pakistan poll violence: One killed in exchange of fire between rivals

Supporters of two rival parties exchanged fire outside a polling station in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa today, killing a worker of former cricketer Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and injuring two others, police said.

The incident occured at the polling station in Nawan Kali of Swabi district after voting opened for the general elections. According to a police officer, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker was killed as party activists clashed with Awami National Party supporters.

In a separate incident, four persons were injured in a cracker blast outside a political camp in Larkana.