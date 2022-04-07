Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE Updates | Pakistan's top court ends hearings to solve political crisis

File image of Imran Khan (Image: Reuters)

Pakistan's top court ends hearings to solve political crisis

Pakistan’s Supreme Court ended four days of hearings on Thursday, aiming to solve a political crisis that began when Prime Minister Imran Khan sidestepped a no-confidence motion that seemed certain to unseat him.

Imran Khan dissolved Parliament on Sunday and set the stage for early elections after accusing his opposition of working with the United States to unseat him. His political opponents had arrived in Parliament with more than the 172 votes needed to oust him, after several members of his own party and a key coalition partner deserted him.

The five-member bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court heard arguments from Khan's lawyers, his opposition, and the country’s president before adjourning Thursday. The court’s ruling is to be handed down at 7:30 p.m. local time (1430 GMT).

Constitutional lawyer Ali Zafar, who also represents Pakistan's president, said the Supreme Court is to decide whether the deputy Parliamentary Speaker, Qasim Suri, was within his rights to dismiss the no-confidence motion.

Suri dismissed the motion after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, a close ally of Khan's, accused the opposition of being disloyal to the state by colluding with a foreign power the United States to stage a regime change.

Pakistan raises policy rates by 250 bps to 12.25%

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country's central bank, on April 7 announced a 250 basis points hike in the benchmark interest rates, taking it to 12.25 percent.

The decision was taken by the SBP at an emergency meeting of the monetary policy committee called earlier in the day.

"Since the last MPC meeting, the outlook for inflation has deteriorated and risks to external stability have risen," the central bank said in a statement.

"Heightened domestic political uncertainty has contributed to a 5 percent depreciation in the Pakistani Rupee," it added.

Pakistan's Punjab Assembly sealed ahead of election of new chief minister

Constitutional crisis in Pakistan deepened on Wednesday when the country's largest provincial assembly of Punjab was sealed by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government hours before the election of the new chief minister, barring the Opposition lawmakers to enter the premises to take part in the voting.

After the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a close aide of embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab Assembly had convened the assembly session to elect the new leader of the House last Sunday. But following dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan by the Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly on the basis of "international conspiracy" against the elected government, the Punjab Assembly's Deputy Speaker had deferred the session for Wednesday to elect the new chief minister.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan remarked that the National Assembly's Deputy Speaker was wrong in ruling over the no-trust vote against the then Prime Minister Imran Khan: Pakistan media





