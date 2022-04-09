Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote today

Pakistan parliament to meet Saturday to decide PM Khan's fate

Pakistan's parliament will convene on Saturday, April 9, to vote on removing Imran Khan as prime minister, an official notice said on Friday, potentially cutting short his term as leader.

The country's top court ruled late on Thursday that Khan must face the no-confidence vote, which he is widely expected to lose, meaning he would be ousted from office.

The lower house of parliament has been convened for a session on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (0530 GMT), the speaker's office said in an order paper. The vote, brought by the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, is the fourth point on the agenda.

Imran Khan calls for street rallies in his support

A defiant Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he is in a fight to protect the country's sovereignty and called his supporters to the streets to defy opponents determined to unseat him.

Khan delivered an impassioned televised address to the nation on the eve of a no-confidence vote in parliament, a day after Pakistans Supreme Court blocked his bid to stay in power, ruling that his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was illegal.

Thursday's court decision set the stage for a no-confidence vote, with opposition lawmakers saying they have the 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly needed to unseat Khan, after several of his ruling party members and a small, but key, coalition partner defected.