Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Imran Khan supporters stage protests across Pakistan against his ouster as PM

Pakistan News LIVE Updates: The removal of Imran Khan has set in motion the process to elect the new leader of the house. The combined opposition has already named PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif as joint candidate.
Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Bereft of allies and coalition partners, embattled Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from power in the early hours of April 9 following a no-confidence vote. The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious will form the new government in Pakistan, with Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz Sharif, the head of one of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, taking over as prime minister.
Khan’s ouster extends Pakistan’s unenviable record for political instability: no prime minister has completed their full term since independence from Britain in 1947, although Khan is the first to be removed through a no-confidence vote. Though the week-long drama preceding the trust vote plunged Pakistan in constitutional crisis, Imran Khan’s downfall had been in the making since last year when he crossed swords with the country’s all powerful army.
Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out rallies in several cities of Pakistan on April 10 to protest the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition. Protest rallies were organised in cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang and Quetta, with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.
Earlier in the day, ousted prime minister Khan tweeted that today marked the beginning of a "freedom struggle" against what he said was a "foreign conspiracy of regime change" in Pakistan. In an attempt to galvanise his supporters, he said "it is always the people who protected their own sovereignty and democracy."
Despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's hectic efforts to avoid voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan, the joint Opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voted against him after a day of high drama. Khan, 69, became the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.
PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had also called on the people to stage protests after Isha prayers while speaking to the media in Islamabad earlier in the day. He said that Khan not leading a massive movement would amount to a "betrayal with the country's politics and Constitution".
What Pakistan upheaval means for the world
The nation of more than 220 million people lies between Afghanistan to the west, China to the northeast and India to the east, making it of vital strategic importance. Here is what the upheaval, which comes as the economy is in deep trouble, means for countries (Afghanistan, China, India and the United States) closely involved in Pakistan: (Read)
Was Imran Khan's downfall predicted? Here is a timeline of exclusives which predicted his fate
Shahbaz Sharif submits his nomination papers at the National Assembly Secretariat
Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, who is expected to become the next prime minister and who is the joint Opposition candidate, on April 10 submitted his nomination papers at the National Assembly Secretariat to contest the re-election for the slot of the prime minister.
PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister, also submitted his papers for the same post.
The National Assembly Secretariat announced that the nomination papers of both candidates were scrutinised, after which they were accepted.
Babar Awan, a senior PTI leader challenged Sharif’s candidature saying that the PML-N faced several court cases, SAMMA TV reported.
As the scrutiny of nomination papers was being carried out, both Awan and Qureshi ran into a heated exchange with the NA secretary over Sharif’s nomination and when the official tried to explain a rule Qureshi repeatedly shouted, “This is not your job!” Awan said the Constitution requires a candidate to be honest, but Sharid faced several cases.
PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan said that the secretary had allowed extra time to enable the PTI leaders to challenge the nomination. He also said that only the speaker could hear the objections. Qureshi reacted by saying that PML-N had resorted to rigging though it was yet to take power.
The National Assembly session to elect the new leader of the House will convene on April 11. (PTI)
Shahbaz Sharif meets Zardari, Bilawal ahead of crucial Parliament session to elect new Pak PM
Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, who is expected to become the next prime minister, on Sunday met former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss the current political situation in the country, on the eve of a crucial session of Parliament which will elect the new premier.
The meeting between the three top Opposition leaders took place at the Bilawal House here, hours after they ousted Imran Khan as the prime minister after the cricketer-turned-politician lost the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.
During the meeting, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership congratulated Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and thanked him for his efforts in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition to ensure the success of the no-confidence motion against Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
The two sides discussed electoral reforms and pledged to work together in the public interest, Geo News reported. Sharif is likely to form a coalition government and give some of the key ministries to PPP, ARY TV reported. Read more here
The National Assembly of Pakistan tweeted: "Orders of the day for the meeting of the National Assembly to be held on Monday, the 11th April, 2022 at 2.00 p.m."
The orders list 'Election of the Prime Minister' as its agenda. See below:
Pakistan Political Crisis:
Always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy: Imran Khan
Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE:A large number of Karachiites took to the street in the evening on April 10, on a call of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, to lodge their protest against a “foreign conspiracy” that led to his fall.
Imran Khan is calling on supporters to take to the streets in protest, even as the political opposition prepares to install his replacement. The opposition has charged Khan’s government with economic mismanagement.
Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan galvanises support, says "freedom struggle" begins now
Imran Khan supporters stage protests across Pakistan against his ouster as PM
Despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's hectic efforts to avoid voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan, the joint Opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voted against him after a day of high drama. Read full here