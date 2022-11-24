 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif picks Lt Gen Asim Munir as new army chief

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Qamar Javed Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chose Lt Gen Asim Munir as the new Army chief to succeed incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ending the suspense over the key appointment.

Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension.

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza had been picked as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement on Twitter.

"The summary about (appointments) has been sent to the President," Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted.

Both officers have also been promoted to four-star generals.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the media after the appointments that the 'advice' had been forwarded to President Arif Alvi, adding that all matters had been settled according to the law and the Constitution.