 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif holds talks with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva to break deadlock over next tranche of assistance

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

The contact was made four days before an expected face-to-face meeting between the prime minister and the IMF head on the sidelines of the Geneva Conference for flood victims.

Shehbaz Sharif (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a telephonic call to International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva to break the deadlock over the release of the next tranche of assistance for cash-strapped Pakistan, according to a media report on Friday.

The contact was made four days before an expected face-to-face meeting between the prime minister and the IMF head on the sidelines of the Geneva Conference for flood victims.

There was no official word about the contact but sources told The Express Tribune that the prime minister urged the IMF managing director to review the condition for the imposition of new taxes.

He also sought relaxation in the demand to increase electricity prices to compensate for the deviation of around Rs 500 billion from the annual circular debt management plan.

These remain the major stumbling blocks in reaching an initial understanding of a staff-level visit by the IMF to Pakistan.

"However, the government stood ready to impose flood levy and windfall income tax on commercial banks," the sources added.