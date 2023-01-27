English
    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses hope for early settlement with IMF to unlock foreign loans

    The remarks from Sharif came as the country’s economy is precariously tethering with just USD 3.7 billion in foreign reserves, which is considered a critical level by experts.

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (File photo)

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed hope for an early agreement with the IMF to unlock the much-needed foreign loans, a day after the global lender announced its plan to send a staff mission to the cash-strapped nation.

    The remarks from Sharif came as the country’s economy is precariously tethering with just USD 3.7 billion in foreign reserves, which is considered a critical level by experts.

    "I fully expect that an agreement with the IMF will be signed this month and we will get out of these difficulties. And multilateral institutions will also support us," Sharif said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Green Line Train service here.

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday to field its staff mission to Pakistan on January 31 for talks on the ninth quarterly review of a funding program pending for almost four months.