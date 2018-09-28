App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's first visit to China next month: Report

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqianq has invited Khan to visit China when he called the cricketer-turned-politician to congratulate him on his assumption of office.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China next month for his first trip to the country's all-weather ally, a media report said.

Geo News, quoting sources said a high level delegation will also accompany Khan during his visit to China.

It will be Khan's first visit to China after assuming the office of Prime Minister in August.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqianq has invited Khan to visit China when he called the cricketer-turned-politician to congratulate him on his assumption of office.

The date of his visit in date and meeting schedule with Chinese officials is being finalised, the report said.

Khan will discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project with Chinese leadership besides exchanging views on economic cooperation.

During the Li-Khan telephonic talk, the Chinese premier had voiced his hope that the "all-weather" friendship between the two countries would further strengthen under his leadership.

Li also said his government wishes to work closely with the new Pakistani government and hoped that the CPEC project will be completed on time.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 10:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.