MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan PM Imran Khan was potential target of Israeli-made Pegasus spyware programme: Report

The collaborative efforts by an international media consortium on an investigation into a data leak showed that at least one number once used by Prime Minister Khan was on the list of people whose phones were targeted, Dawn newspaper reported.

PTI
July 20, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST
File image: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

File image: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was a potential target of the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware programme by clients of the NSO Group cyberespionage firm, media reports claimed here on Monday.

The collaborative efforts by an international media consortium on an investigation into a data leak showed that at least one number once used by Prime Minister Khan was on the list of people whose phones were targeted, Dawn newspaper reported.

It was not clear if Prime Minister Khan's phone was actually hacked, it added.

It was also not clear how many other people from Pakistan were on the list, which according to The Washington Post had more than hundred phone numbers from Pakistan.

The report was published by some prominent international publications including The Washington Post, The Guardian and Le Monde, as media partners to an investigation conducted by Paris-based media non-profit organisation Forbidden Stories and rights group Amnesty International into a leaked list of more than 50,000 phone numbers from across the world that are believed to have been the target of surveillance through Pegasus software of Israeli surveillance company NSO Group.

Close

Related stories

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that he was extremely concerned by news reports of the use of spyware programme to hack phones.

Commenting on the report, Human Rights Minister Shireen linked it with Israel and said, NSO apparently gets approval from Israeli government for sales so linkages clear!
PTI
Tags: #Imran Khan #Israel #Pakistan #Pegasus #World News
first published: Jul 20, 2021 08:34 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.